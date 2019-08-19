Green Dot (GDOT) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Has Increased Position by $2.57 Million as Stock Declined; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Cut Its Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stake by $315,000

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 42,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43 million, up from 211,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 208,002 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 12,940 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 21,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 182,509 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 10/04/2018 – David Gibson Joins Lazard Asset Management as Managing Director; 25/04/2018 – Lazard Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.44 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion hires new fixed income chief; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – SEQUENTIAL INCREASE IN AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NET INFLOWS OF $2.4 BLN; 16/03/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MGMT REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.51% IN FUGRO; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CENTERVIEW PARTNERS LLC AND LAZARD FRÈRES & CO. LLC ARE ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – MOST RECENTLY GIBSON SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER AT ASSIDUOUS INVESTMENTS LLC

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,950 shares to 96,271 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc by 129,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,400 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% stake. Dupont Mgmt Corporation accumulated 10,533 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc owns 20,287 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 11,947 shares. Barclays Pcl has 44,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Waddell And Reed Incorporated holds 522,739 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.35% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Aperio Group Ltd Com has 25,082 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Copper Rock Cap Partners Limited Co has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 34,776 shares. 23,440 were reported by Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt. 1,970 were accumulated by Grp One Trading Limited Partnership. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Stocks Advance Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Green Dot Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Reminds Green Dot (GDOT) Investors of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation into Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50000+ to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund and Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announcement Regarding Joint Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 61,550 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 192,038 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 1.72 million shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 295,392 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meritage accumulated 0.43% or 117,117 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 11.72M shares. Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Gofen Glossberg Llc Il invested in 0.04% or 31,621 shares. 20,182 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Lathrop Inv has 2.76% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Omers Administration invested in 11,600 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Company has 42 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited invested in 0.01% or 10,079 shares. Cibc World invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.09% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).