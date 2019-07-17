Green Dot (GDOT) Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined; Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Shares Rose While Cutler Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake by $7.24 Million

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 2.93 million shares traded or 79.01% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 28.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $776,000, down from 17,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 557,833 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd accumulated 372,406 shares. 32,000 were reported by Apis Cap Ltd Com. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc accumulated 5,679 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 76,499 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Company invested in 0% or 200 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research reported 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ameriprise Financial invested in 120,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs holds 0.03% or 136,782 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 44,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 30,100 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd has 3,629 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance stated it has 38,650 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 230,000 shares. Asset Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 5,044 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 876 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 50,000 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $27.11 million for 23.73 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.36% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $161,646 activity.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. $3.03 million worth of stock was sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7. $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J.

