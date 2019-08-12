Green Dot (GDOT) Shareholder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trimmed Its Stake by $7.63 Million; Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding Boosted by Bell State Bank & Trust

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 127,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.41 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 1.30 million shares traded or 65.78% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT)

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 65,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 260,296 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 194,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 6.55M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carolina Finl Corp New (NASDAQ:CARO) by 55,131 shares to 814,460 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 113,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Plc reported 38,086 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co stated it has 355,705 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company invested in 25,082 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Gp One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 1,970 shares. Amer Century holds 0.02% or 253,999 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Psagot Investment House reported 3,600 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 10,438 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 21 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). First Tru LP has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 15,000 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 191,117 shares.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Green Dot? – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks We’re Watching This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management’s Dividend May Not Be Sustainable – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management: Buy This 7.0%-Yielding Preferred Stock For Income Stability – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Call It Dilution When Annaly Issues New Shares – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Annaly Capital Management, Paramount Group, SPX, and Essent Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons To Purchase Annaly Despite An Uncertain Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 121,387 shares to 142,860 shares, valued at $40.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 7,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,268 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).