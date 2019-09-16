Green Dot (GDOT) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Lifted Its Position; Hartline Investment Has Decreased Chevron New Com (CVX) Holding as Valuation Rose

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 58.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 164,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 444,976 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.76M, up from 280,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 255,404 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 9,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,775 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, down from 22,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.62. About 6.91M shares traded or 27.10% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Green Dot Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 171,283 shares to 572,753 shares, valued at $20.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 14,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,824 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $418.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 11,523 shares to 17,540 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.