Green Dot (GDOT) Share Value Declined While Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Its Stake; Selway Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $731,835

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 29,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 19,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 200,232 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 9.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2X Bdc Index (BDCL) by 236,775 shares to 156,355 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Company reported 19,690 shares. Ssi Investment Management has 17,253 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guyasuta Inv Advsr invested in 4.61% or 350,625 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 113,333 shares. Kopp Invest Ltd Liability owns 0.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,019 shares. Polaris Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 2.42% or 493,552 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt stated it has 5.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas White has 11,767 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The New York-based Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atika Cap Management invested in 60,500 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Com stated it has 716,250 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd invested in 2.38% or 752,203 shares. Tiger Mgmt Lc accumulated 6.58% or 203,040 shares.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NYSE:GDOT Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Green Dot Corporation – Press Release – Digital Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Green Dot CEO Steve Streit and 2 Big Financial Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green Dot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Reminds Green Dot (GDOT) Investors of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation into Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50000+ to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.