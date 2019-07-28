Green Dot (GDOT) Share Price Declined While Lyon Street Capital Decreased Its Position by $928,980; As New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Price Rose, Partner Investment Management LP Has Raised by $1.01 Million Its Holding

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 150.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 31,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,307 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 20,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 976,873 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago; 25/05/2018 – The Trump administration is telling lawmakers it has reached an agreement to aid Chinese telecom firm ZTE, according to The New York Times; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate International Women’s Day; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Denies Claims Recently Made by the NY Times, the Guardian and Channel 4 News; 30/04/2018 – The list of was first obtained by the New York Times by a person outside of Trump’s legal team, the paper said; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Co. Reports Revenue Growth as Digital Subscriptions Rise

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 15,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 33,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 656,117 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Green Dot Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: Apple’s New Credit Card Bodes Well For Green Dot – Benzinga” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Green Dot, The Company Known For Prepaid Debit Cards, Has Entered The Banking As A Service Space – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot -29% after guidance slashed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $27.11 million for 24.07 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.36% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $161,646 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,750 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 1% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 35,063 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Marshall Wace Llp holds 11,947 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 18,003 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 550,575 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Ltd Partnership reported 98,086 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Synovus Financial Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Clarivest Asset Management Lc reported 0.1% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 107,725 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 86,400 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 6,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Signal Flashing for NYT Stock Could Mean Fresh Highs – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “DealBook Briefing: The Stock Market Hit a Record. Thank the Fed. – The New York Times” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New York Times Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Important Takeaways From The New York Times’ Earnings Call – Motley Fool” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nytimes.com‘s news article titled: “DealBook Briefing: Itâ€™s Slackâ€™s Non-I.P.O. Day! – The New York Times” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,733 shares to 6,717 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,243 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,774 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 175 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment invested in 52,438 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 398,045 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 77,459 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Force Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 11,712 shares. Atika Capital Llc invested 1.82% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Us State Bank De stated it has 1,610 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 19,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 9,103 shares. 1.56 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Northern has 2.57M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. 11,580 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares with value of $360,535 were sold by Caputo Roland A..