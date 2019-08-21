Green Dot (GDOT) Reaches $31.67 After 3.00% Up Move; U S Concrete (USCR) Shorts Up By 5.28%

U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) had an increase of 5.28% in short interest. USCR’s SI was 2.58 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.28% from 2.45 million shares previously. With 222,900 avg volume, 12 days are for U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)’s short sellers to cover USCR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 51,363 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.90% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 209,076 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5MThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.64B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $32.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GDOT worth $49.23 million more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Green Dot Corporation shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. France-based Natixis has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 182,374 shares. 10,438 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 9,653 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 22,156 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 7,792 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 67,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Management Llp holds 0.03% or 6,294 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Inc Lc reported 1.11% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Diversified Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 5.28% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 32,000 were reported by Apis Cap Ltd Llc. 73,992 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Moreover, Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Among 6 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Dot has $100 highest and $2900 lowest target. $72.86’s average target is 130.06% above currents $31.67 stock price. Green Dot had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Loop Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, August 8. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $2900 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, March 26. Wood downgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Thursday, August 8 to “Market Perform” rating. SunTrust maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, March 14. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $90 target.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 14.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold U.S. Concrete, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,037 were reported by Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 18,561 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 200,880 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,079 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% or 35,250 shares. Gmt Cap invested in 0.55% or 401,070 shares. Ameriprise reported 92,225 shares. Rbf Capital Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Us-based fund reported 17,900 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Rmb Cap Mngmt Llc holds 70,350 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 14,295 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amer Group owns 12,123 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related services and products for the construction industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $746.85 million. It operates through two divisions, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. It has a 47.29 P/E ratio. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab product quality control, and customized delivery programs.