Green Dot (GDOT) Reaches $29.98 After 3.00% Up Move; SPS Commerce (SPSC) Sentiment Is 1.42

SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 115 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 81 decreased and sold their equity positions in SPS Commerce Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 16.39 million shares, down from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding SPS Commerce Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 66 Increased: 71 New Position: 44.

The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.32% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 2.23M shares traded or 170.01% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT)The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $918.72M company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $30.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GDOT worth $27.56M more.

Among 7 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Green Dot had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Loop Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Loop Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $918.72 million. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold Green Dot Corporation shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 270,994 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). New York-based Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.39% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 1.23M are held by Ww Investors. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 9,294 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 2,260 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Com holds 7,112 shares. 5,754 were reported by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 881,200 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 120,557 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 1.04% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Northern Tru reported 771,782 shares.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 62.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. for 542,415 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 50,000 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has 1.31% invested in the company for 229,496 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Llc has invested 1.01% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,552 shares.

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $7.42M for 65.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

