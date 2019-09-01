Green Dot (GDOT) Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Stake by $10.76 Million as Share Value Declined; As Newell Brands (NWL) Shares Declined, Whitnell & Co Trimmed Its Stake

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Newell Brands will let Carl Icahn name four board members; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018 View of Operating Cash Flow of $1.15B-$1.45B; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEXT WITH STARBOARD; NAMES THREE TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 59.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 179,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 481,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.21 million, up from 302,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 616,560 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 32,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). American Century Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 253,999 shares. Taylor Frigon Lc holds 1.35% or 28,552 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 0.21% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 7,381 shares. 2,750 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Pdts Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Pembroke Mngmt accumulated 254,400 shares. Sei has invested 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 7,019 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 881,200 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset has 0.11% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 23,440 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 52,300 shares to 223,900 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 17,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,149 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 224,501 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 13,367 shares. Thompson reported 0.68% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc owns 61,938 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 17,525 shares in its portfolio. Buckhead Capital Management stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Argyle Cap Inc reported 18,700 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Td Asset reported 183,663 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 14,604 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Prudential Inc has 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Yorktown Mgmt And Research holds 0.11% or 22,500 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc invested in 0.01% or 110,980 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 7,587 shares to 24,577 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 5,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Etf Tr.