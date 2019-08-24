Green Dot (GDOT) Holder Mason Street Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $635,760 as Market Valuation Declined; Richard C Young & Company Holds Position in Cvs Health (CVS)

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 52,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 136,431 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 83,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 10,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 25,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 14,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 1.08 million shares traded or 32.62% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 2.22M shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 251,903 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Llc holds 0.07% or 4,101 shares. Cap Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sei reported 850,377 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 106,746 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 87,045 shares. Pioneer Tru State Bank N A Or reported 5,950 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oakbrook Invests owns 75,582 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2.22 million shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 51,275 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 176 shares. Philadelphia owns 332,692 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.31% or 111,153 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,858 shares to 628,007 shares, valued at $33.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,131 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pembroke Mngmt has 1.67% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 254,400 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 44,963 shares. Pnc Gru invested in 0% or 5,679 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 38,086 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Prudential Financial accumulated 0.01% or 56,548 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0% or 13,031 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 25,082 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). First Mercantile has invested 0.1% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Alyeska Investment Gp Lp reported 98,086 shares. Fosun Int Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 1% or 410,473 shares. Renaissance Techs has 0.05% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 881,200 shares.