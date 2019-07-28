Green Dot (GDOT) Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Its Stake; Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Value Rose While Amarillo National Bank Raised Its Stake

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 505,171 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 19,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 662,093 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares to 10,061 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,197 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation reported 104,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,895 shares. Sit Inv Assoc reported 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.61% or 11,648 shares in its portfolio. Amer Insur Tx has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Macquarie Gp stated it has 318,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Limited Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 800 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,550 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Advisors reported 12,359 shares stake. Grp Inc stated it has 44,983 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 0.03% or 5,460 shares. Huntington Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 2,336 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc has 79,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management reported 28,669 shares stake. Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Lyon Street Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 17,789 shares. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 0.99% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Stephens Ar has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 24,000 are owned by Diker Mngmt Limited. Fosun Int Limited invested in 3,600 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 29,666 were accumulated by Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Co. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.36 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 182,374 shares. 876 are owned by Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 1.79M shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 28,422 shares or 0% of the stock. Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,296 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares to 104,823 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA) by 1,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).