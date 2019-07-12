Green Dot (GDOT) Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Mirae Asset Global Investments Stake in Irobot (IRBT) Upped by $1.81 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 15,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 597,464 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.31M, up from 581,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 511,974 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 71,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 160,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 386,413 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 72,330 shares. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 5 shares stake. Strs Ohio owns 2,800 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 45,233 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 47,834 shares. Scout Inc accumulated 41,483 shares. Everence Mngmt owns 4,940 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 13,047 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,330 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Pnc Serv Group accumulated 132,120 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 367,665 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 0% or 11 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $4.36 million activity. CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J sold 7,993 shares worth $807,293. 1,500 shares valued at $171,000 were sold by Stacy Michelle on Tuesday, February 12.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 20,931 shares to 37,372 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 86,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,415 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Business Executive Jeffrey A. Beck Elected to the inTEST Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iRobot (IRBT) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates, Ups View on Tax Gain – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: TH Lee, AutoStore, EQT, IRobot, Hudson Hill, Mondelez, Wynnchurch – Mergers & Acquisitions” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iRobot (IRBT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $26.90 million for 24.04 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.36% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 138,621 shares to 185,694 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 168,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 165,047 shares. Frontier Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 250,595 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Fmr Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,347 shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 67,355 shares. Apis Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.34% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 45,944 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 137,506 shares. Sei Invests Comm accumulated 0.03% or 136,782 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. Comerica Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 44,963 shares. 18,246 were accumulated by Cap Fund Mgmt. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).