Green Dot (GDOT) Holder Capital Impact Advisors Has Boosted Holding; World Asset Management Increases Position in Fastenal Co Com (FAST)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 20,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,884 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 21,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 14,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 41,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 26,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 684,555 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 74,061 shares to 40,566 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 6,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,876 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 255,314 were reported by Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 119,550 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 9,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Impact Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 41,204 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 590,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 333,670 shares stake. Pnc Financial Grp has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 16,663 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,600 shares. Mackenzie Fin owns 5,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 26,398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 199,973 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,151 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

