Green Dot (GDOT) Hold Rating Maintained by Analysts at Deutsche Bank; With $29.0000 Target; Park Presidio Capital Has Boosted Wabtec (WAB) Position

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 17.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Presidio Capital Llc acquired 150,000 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 1.00M shares with $73.72 million value, up from 850,000 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $12.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.95% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.31. About 2.04 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M

They currently have a $29.0000 target on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT). Deutsche Bank’s target would suggest a potential downside of -38.64% from the company’s close price. This was revealed to investors in an analyst report on Thursday morning.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wabtec Lowers Its Sales Expectations For 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) – Senate Witnesses: Positive Train Control Still Faces Hurdles – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of WAB in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 34 were reported by First Washington Corp. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 353 shares. 18,154 were accumulated by Dudley Shanley. Needham Investment Management Ltd Com owns 0.18% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 7,000 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5 shares. Andra Ap owns 28,100 shares. 19,745 are owned by Barnett And Co. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 136,663 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. 124,711 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Tobam accumulated 12,621 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has 1.56% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.12% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock.

The stock increased 1.96% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 826,966 shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green Dot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Green Dot Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Green Dot (GDOT) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c, Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/07: (CVNA) (STMP) (SYMC) Higher; (GDOT) (ANGI) (ICUI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold Green Dot Corporation shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested in 15,249 shares. New York-based Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Hudson Bay Mngmt L P accumulated 80,289 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.21% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 62,796 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 21 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Bluecrest Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 6,774 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Com L P invested 0.17% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). D E Shaw And has 442,460 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 9,294 shares. Scout accumulated 0.07% or 55,316 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 24,963 shares.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 21.9 P/E ratio. The company??s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.