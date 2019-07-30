Green Dot (GDOT) Analysts See $0.47 EPS; Last Week Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NLY in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. See Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 16.07% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. GDOT’s profit would be $24.98M giving it 26.42 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $1.32 EPS previously, Green Dot Corporation’s analysts see -64.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 374,333 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.99 billion. The firm invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 7.71 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. KEYES KEVIN bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89 million. $852,294 worth of stock was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17. The insider Green Anthony C bought $478,000. Fallon Katherine Beirne also bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Wright Service Inc stated it has 42,455 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Limited Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.77M shares. The Kentucky-based Regent Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 65,145 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 3.76M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtn Lp holds 22,050 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 25,646 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 10,127 shares. Salem Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 7,757 shares. Orinda Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 200,000 shares. Ent stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold Green Dot Corporation shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De holds 2,260 shares. Axiom Intl Investors Ltd Llc De holds 11,145 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 15,249 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 5.28% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 332,657 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,381 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 120,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Balyasny Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 165,047 shares. Elk Creek Partners Limited has 0.99% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 227,364 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 67,355 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Voya Limited Com owns 607,565 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Green Dot had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 21. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. Loop Capital Markets maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, March 7. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100 target.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 24.06 P/E ratio. The company's products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.