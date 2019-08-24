Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

We are comparing Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot Corporation 54 1.41 N/A 2.07 24.45 Visa Inc. 163 17.63 N/A 4.65 38.26

Table 1 highlights Green Dot Corporation and Visa Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Visa Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Green Dot Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Green Dot Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Visa Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Green Dot Corporation and Visa Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5% Visa Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 14.9%

Volatility and Risk

Green Dot Corporation has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Visa Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Green Dot Corporation. Its rival Visa Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Visa Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Green Dot Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Green Dot Corporation and Visa Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 Visa Inc. 0 1 13 2.93

Green Dot Corporation’s average target price is $72.86, while its potential upside is 145.49%. Visa Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $188.57 average target price and a 7.61% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Green Dot Corporation is looking more favorable than Visa Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Green Dot Corporation and Visa Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 96.2%. About 2.4% of Green Dot Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Visa Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26% Visa Inc. -2.91% 2.33% 9.34% 29.36% 30.42% 34.91%

For the past year Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend while Visa Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Visa Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Green Dot Corporation.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.