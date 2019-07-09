Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot Corporation 62 2.45 N/A 2.19 21.70 Mastercard Incorporated 232 18.30 N/A 5.92 42.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Green Dot Corporation and Mastercard Incorporated. Mastercard Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Green Dot Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Green Dot Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Green Dot Corporation and Mastercard Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5% Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.88 shows that Green Dot Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mastercard Incorporated’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Green Dot Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Mastercard Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Mastercard Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Green Dot Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Green Dot Corporation and Mastercard Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 15 3.00

Green Dot Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 77.17% and an $86.67 average target price. Mastercard Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $262.57 average target price and a -3.94% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Green Dot Corporation is looking more favorable than Mastercard Incorporated, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Green Dot Corporation and Mastercard Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 78.1%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Green Dot Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Mastercard Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Dot Corporation -24.89% -23.5% -36.35% -44.7% -34.66% -40.24% Mastercard Incorporated 1.56% 4.18% 12.97% 21.17% 29.68% 32.07%

For the past year Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend while Mastercard Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Mastercard Incorporated beats Green Dot Corporation on 12 of the 12 factors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.