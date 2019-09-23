Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot Corporation 48 1.34 N/A 2.07 24.45 Capital One Financial Corporation 89 1.96 N/A 11.56 8.00

In table 1 we can see Green Dot Corporation and Capital One Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capital One Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Green Dot Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Green Dot Corporation is currently more expensive than Capital One Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5% Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Green Dot Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Green Dot Corporation and Capital One Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Green Dot Corporation’s upside potential is 71.62% at a $47.83 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Capital One Financial Corporation’s consensus target price is $106.67, while its potential upside is 15.02%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Green Dot Corporation seems more appealing than Capital One Financial Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Green Dot Corporation and Capital One Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 92.2% respectively. About 2.4% of Green Dot Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26% Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26%

For the past year Green Dot Corporation has -36.26% weaker performance while Capital One Financial Corporation has 22.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Green Dot Corporation.