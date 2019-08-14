Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Comparing side by side

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot Corporation 57 1.41 N/A 2.07 24.45 Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.34 N/A 0.39 13.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Green Dot Corporation and Security National Financial Corporation. Security National Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Green Dot Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Green Dot Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Security National Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Green Dot Corporation and Security National Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5% Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Green Dot Corporation has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Security National Financial Corporation’s 103.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.03 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Green Dot Corporation and Security National Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 Security National Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Green Dot Corporation’s consensus target price is $72.86, while its potential upside is 149.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Green Dot Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Security National Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Green Dot Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Security National Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26% Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98%

For the past year Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend while Security National Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Green Dot Corporation beats Security National Financial Corporation.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.