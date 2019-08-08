Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Comparison side by side

Both Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot Corporation 58 1.37 N/A 2.07 24.45 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 32 0.00 N/A 0.89 48.96

Table 1 highlights Green Dot Corporation and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Green Dot Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Green Dot Corporation is currently more affordable than PagSeguro Digital Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 16.7% 9.9%

Liquidity

Green Dot Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Green Dot Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Green Dot Corporation and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 6 2.86

Green Dot Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 216.08% and an $86.67 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is $42.57, which is potential -9.37% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Green Dot Corporation seems more appealing than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Green Dot Corporation and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 0%. 2.4% are Green Dot Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14%

For the past year Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend while PagSeguro Digital Ltd. had bullish trend.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.