Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Comparing side by side

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot Corporation 54 1.53 N/A 2.07 24.45 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.62 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Green Dot Corporation and CURO Group Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Green Dot Corporation’s consensus target price is $72.86, while its potential upside is 128.98%. On the other hand, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 30.67% and its consensus target price is $19. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Green Dot Corporation is looking more favorable than CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Green Dot Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Green Dot Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, CURO Group Holdings Corp. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87%

For the past year Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend while CURO Group Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Green Dot Corporation beats CURO Group Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.