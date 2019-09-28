Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; South Street Advisors Decreased Its Position in Visa (V) by $3.18 Million

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 18,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 95,743 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62M, down from 114,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 42,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 28,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 640,432 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10,009 shares to 15,911 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.