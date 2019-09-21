Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Share Value Declined While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lifted Stake by $659,520; Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Decreased Position as Share Value Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 42,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 28,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 797,573 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 600,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.68 million, down from 630,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 521,323 shares traded or 13.31% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Partners Mngmt Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 0.03% or 4,878 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,184 shares. Quantbot LP reported 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). First Republic Investment Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 7,799 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 334,517 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). G2 Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.15% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Bank has 93,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 211,349 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc. by 26,761 shares to 95,885 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

