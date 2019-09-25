Green Dot Corp. Cl A (GDOT) Market Valuation Declined While Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Cut Its Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp. Cl A (GDOT) by 94.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 80,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245,000, down from 85,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 421,820 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 69,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 335,629 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.01M, down from 404,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 2.03M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset Mgmt holds 105,239 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Moreover, Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ubs Asset Americas owns 7.00M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 4,385 shares. Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 81,000 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 0.13% or 93,000 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 10,210 shares. Consulate holds 0.13% or 2,165 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd reported 87,139 shares. 12,753 were reported by Saybrook Capital Nc. Blair William & Il holds 324,074 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Tru stated it has 17,785 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 190,306 shares. Spc Inc reported 4,809 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 335,629 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 8,477 shares to 42,832 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.51 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 7,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Psagot Investment House has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 156,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 371,256 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 308,288 shares. Blackrock has 6.14M shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 113,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Scout Investments Incorporated holds 0.1% or 107,325 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 8,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 42,043 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ls Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 3,471 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

