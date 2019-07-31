Green Dot Class A A (GDOT) Position Has Upped by Neuberger Berman Group Llc; As Shaw Communications (SJR) Shares Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Upped Its Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 35,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 571,869 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 536,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 372,100 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp Class A A (GDOT) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95 million, up from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp Class A A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 365,605 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 43,398 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $148.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,880 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

