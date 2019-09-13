Green Dot Cl A (GDOT) Stock Price Declined While Rhumbline Advisers Raised by $315,360 Its Position; Raffles Associates LP Has Boosted Cbs New (CBS) Holding by $490,000; Stock Value Rose

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 2.70M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH MARCH MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.5 PTS AFTER +10.9 PTS IN FEB – CBS; 18/05/2018 – Dealpolitik: CBS Directors Play a Subtle Game in Viacom Battle; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Moves to Defend Family’s Voting Power Over CBS — 3rd Update; 14/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Special Committee File Lawsuit Alleging Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by National Amusements; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 23/05/2018 – CBS FILES AMENDED SUIT CHALLENGING REDSTONE FAMILY BYLAW CHANGE; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Green Dot Corp Cl A (GDOT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 6,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 155,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, up from 148,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Green Dot Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 267,428 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street invested in 11,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Springowl Associates Limited stated it has 30,000 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 53,076 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.11% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 10,729 shares. Sound Shore Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 3.80 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 28,047 shares. Pacific Global stated it has 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Aviva Pcl holds 0.15% or 447,364 shares. Griffin Asset holds 0.01% or 1,150 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 618,165 shares. Fil Ltd reported 2.66 million shares. Westchester Mgmt Limited Co owns 101,967 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Comm holds 104,136 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) by 242,868 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $31.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Resh Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,724 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 62,223 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). International Inc has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Reliant Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 45,925 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 54,357 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 113,300 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 7,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments owns 0.54% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 160,468 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt holds 0.8% or 328,205 shares. Hennessy Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 28,422 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Llc has 1.11M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 1.31 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 371,675 are held by Toscafund Asset Mngmt Llp.