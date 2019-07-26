Green Dot Cl A (GDOT) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers; Celanese Del (CE) Holder Zpr Investment Management Lowered Position

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Green Dot Corp Cl A (GDOT) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 134,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Green Dot Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 492,251 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 17,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 23,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $111.51. About 1.03M shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 107,173 shares to 185,026 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp Cl A Cl A (NYSE:LEN) by 34,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,671 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green Dot -29% after guidance slashed – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Green Dotâ€™s Disappointing Earnings and an Interview With Prudentialâ€™s CFO – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $161,646 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 332,657 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co owns 16,063 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 25,326 shares. Alyeska Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 98,086 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 481,660 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 13,031 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 4,211 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. 300,330 were reported by Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Dupont Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Renaissance Gp Lc holds 0.02% or 7,112 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Oak Ridge Invs accumulated 176,039 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 6,629 shares. 131,670 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associate Limited.