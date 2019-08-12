Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Both Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) and Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (NYSE:MLP) compete on a level playing field in the Real Estate Development industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners Inc. 9 0.72 N/A 1.05 9.00 Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 11 17.43 N/A 0.02 596.32

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Green Brick Partners Inc. and Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Green Brick Partners Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Green Brick Partners Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 6.9% Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.5 beta means Green Brick Partners Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Green Brick Partners Inc. and Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Green Brick Partners Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 11.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82% of Green Brick Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of Green Brick Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% are Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Brick Partners Inc. -0.21% 11.76% 5.49% 10.84% -0.95% 29.97% Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 4.42% 11.74% -5.35% -3.82% -8.63% 14.21%

For the past year Green Brick Partners Inc. was more bullish than Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Lahaina, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a club membership program that provides privileges within the Kapalua Resort for its members. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Maui, Hawaii.