Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; Shorts at HG HOLDINGS (STLY) Lowered By 19.35%

Analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 41.46% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. GRBK’s profit would be $12.16M giving it 9.83 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s analysts see -4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 7,168 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 15.30% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M; 14/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 21-22; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q EPS 22c; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Rev $128.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Green Brick Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRBK); 12/03/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WAS $151.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 40.2 PCT COMPARED TO DEC 31, 2016; 22/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners Announces New Community in Suwanee, Georgia; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c

HG HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:STLY) had a decrease of 19.35% in short interest. STLY’s SI was 2,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.35% from 3,100 shares previously. With 10,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HG HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:STLY)’s short sellers to cover STLY’s short positions. It closed at $0.57 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

HG Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $8.29 million. Previously, it was engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of residential wood furniture products. It has a 2.59 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $478.39 million. It operates through two divisions, Builder Operations and Land Development. It has a 9.02 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of various residential projects, such as town, single family, and luxury homes in master planned communities; development of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.