Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Increased By $10.01 Million Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake

Analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 41.46% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. GRBK’s profit would be $11.39M giving it 9.47 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s analysts see -4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 59,830 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 15.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 30/04/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Expands Into Florida Through Acquisition Of GHO Homes; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.22; 14/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 21-22; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M; 12/03/2018 GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.16; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION INCREASED 21.6% TO 760 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO 625 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Rev $128.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Green Brick Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRBK)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 12.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 94,476 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 852,019 shares with $90.37 million value, up from 757,543 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $108.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.96. About 1.35 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Among 4 analysts covering Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Green Brick Partners had 5 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 8.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $431.50 million. It operates through two divisions, Builder Operations and Land Development. It has a 8.68 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of various residential projects, such as town, single family, and luxury homes in master planned communities; development of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $97 target in Monday, February 25 report.