Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; IMAX (IMAX) Had 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, February 27. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. See IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $483.45 million. It operates through two divisions, Builder Operations and Land Development. It has a 9.11 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of various residential projects, such as town, single family, and luxury homes in master planned communities; development of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

Among 4 analysts covering Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Green Brick Partners had 5 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology firm specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm operates through seven divisions: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering , Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. It has a 56.45 P/E ratio. The IMAX Systems segment designs, makes, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

