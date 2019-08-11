Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Shares Rose While Diamond Hill Capital Management Upped Holding; As Marchex (MCHX) Share Value Declined, Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $3.24 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) by 28.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 241,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60M, up from 856,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 118,081 shares traded or 51.38% up from the average. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 0.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 12/03/2018 GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.16; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 12/03/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WAS $151.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 40.2 PCT COMPARED TO DEC 31, 2016; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION INCREASED 21.6% TO 760 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO 625 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Expands Into Florida Through Acquisition Of GHO Homes; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 528,142 shares traded or 123.15% up from the average. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 106,072 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $65.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp. by 39,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,131 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Providence Group Announces New Community in Decatur, GA – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “David Einhorn Roars Back With Value Bets – GuruFocus.com” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 New Under $10 Stocks With Big Upside to Buy for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Cibolo Hills Development to Add 700 Homes to Fort Worth’s Residential Offering – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 98,467 shares. 85,155 were accumulated by Shell Asset Com. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 32,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 236,513 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 365,540 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 130,864 shares. New York-based Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). 20,590 are held by Citadel Advisors Lc. Eam Limited Liability Company accumulated 463,753 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 11,625 shares. Herald Mngmt Limited owns 137,291 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na reported 19,426 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 103,543 shares. 1.41M were reported by Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability. Rbf Capital Lc has 109,379 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.