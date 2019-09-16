Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Boosted Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding by $1.22 Million as Stock Price Rose

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 94,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.66M market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 82,284 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 0.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 22/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners Announces New Community in Suwanee, Georgia; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION INCREASED 21.6% TO 760 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO 625 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 30/04/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Expands Into Florida Through Acquisition Of GHO Homes; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA THROUGH PURCHASE OF GHO HOMES

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 8,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 62,662 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61 million, up from 53,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $141.7. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 198,883 shares to 317,479 shares, valued at $160.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRBK’s profit will be $12.64M for 10.26 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Green Brick Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.