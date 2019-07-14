Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Holder Stadium Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cut Ibm Corp. (IBM) Holding by $405,375

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.79M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 56,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 90,382 shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 15.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Rev $128.3M; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 30/04/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Expands Into Florida Through Acquisition Of GHO Homes; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q EPS 22c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Green Brick Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRBK); 14/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 21-22; 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Investment Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan holds 37,600 shares. Southeast Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 6,487 shares. Hilltop accumulated 8,015 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Group holds 7,456 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. American Asset Incorporated holds 0.18% or 1,716 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% or 5,686 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 27,182 shares. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 167,903 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Limited Company Ny holds 0.05% or 6,182 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 32,573 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Capital Rech Glob Invsts has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 3,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Notches Another Supercomputer Win – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buying AbbVie Was A No-Brainer After This Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “More than 500 Enterprises Globally turn to IBM Garage to Drive Digital Reinvention Enabled by Hybrid Cloud and AI – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.