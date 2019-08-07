Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Holder Ariel Investments Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Rose, Northstar Asset Management Has Increased by $832,050 Its Position

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $14.12 during the last trading session, reaching $512.99. About 607,258 shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 162,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.19M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.77M market cap company. It closed at $9.32 lastly. It is down 0.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Rev $128.3M; 12/03/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WAS $151.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 40.2 PCT COMPARED TO DEC 31, 2016; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA THROUGH PURCHASE OF GHO HOMES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Green Brick Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRBK); 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.22; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $128.3 MLN, UP 29.1%; 14/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 21-22; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares to 13,441 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,920 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 11,584 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 1.83 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 114,624 are held by Eaton Vance Management. Intrust Natl Bank Na stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mackenzie Financial holds 0.47% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 452,386 shares. Hartford holds 8,813 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 53,986 shares. Adams Natural Fund invested in 23,600 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 49,416 shares. Private Tru Company Na owns 9,203 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,238 shares. Portland Global Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,011 shares. Captrust Advsr has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 48.78% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.41 per share. GRBK’s profit will be $10.61 million for 11.10 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Green Brick Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Ltd. Adr (NYSE:CHL) by 40,947 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $59.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 110,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).