Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Hit By BTIG Upgrade. Has $13.0000 Target; MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHA (MURGF) Sellers Decreased By 16.73% Their Shorts

BTIG upgraded the shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a “Neutral” rating to “Buy” rating in a a report issued on 23 September. The broker from today has $13.0000 target on the stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $545.96 million. It operates through two divisions, Builder Operations and Land Development. It has a 10.39 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of various residential projects, such as town, single family, and luxury homes in master planned communities; development of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

The stock increased 1.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 107,563 shares traded or 31.59% up from the average. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 0.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $128.3 MLN, UP 29.1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Green Brick Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRBK); 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION INCREASED 21.6% TO 760 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO 625 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA THROUGH PURCHASE OF GHO HOMES; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 14/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 21-22

Analysts await Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRBK’s profit will be $12.64 million for 10.80 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Green Brick Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.