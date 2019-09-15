Greatmark Investment Partners Upped Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holding by $302,176; Harber Asset Management Has Upped Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake by $741,360 as Stock Price Rose

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 3,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 157,848 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, up from 153,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 12/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 9,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 46,101 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, up from 36,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 3.12M shares traded or 109.06% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 70C; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Tom Killalea Director; 12/04/2018 – Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – AS PART OF INITIATIVES, BOARD WILL BE FORMING A FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE; 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Video Delivery, New Akamai Survey Shows; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 194,749 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Parsec Finance Management accumulated 15,256 shares. Bennicas Assocs Incorporated reported 6,125 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 2,608 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 970,600 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). American Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 24,500 shares. Cullinan Assoc reported 9,010 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Company has 12,016 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 54,600 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 0.28% or 25,984 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 21.52M shares. 1,110 are held by Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 0.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 626,989 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 9,062 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 137.78 million shares or 0.72% more from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 35,404 were reported by Gateway Advisers Limited. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 9,125 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 39 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 0.04% stake. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Ftb Advisors holds 368 shares. Bp Pcl invested 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Blackrock invested 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Garde owns 6,079 shares. 35,885 were reported by Ghp Investment Advisors. Alphamark Llc holds 93 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% or 142,122 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust Com reported 5,078 shares stake.

