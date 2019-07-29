Greatmark Investment Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) by $342,070; Qci Asset Management Increases Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL)

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 10,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.81 million, up from 172,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $966.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $209.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.79. About 151,113 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,272 shares to 153,872 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,345 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $342.56 million for 13.31 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 314,033 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept accumulated 6.17% or 76,059 shares. Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt has invested 5.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rock Point Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 66,132 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Com has 191,227 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Company Delaware invested in 94,433 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Kings Point Cap Mngmt accumulated 82,105 shares. Bender Robert & Associates stated it has 12.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Verus Prns, Virginia-based fund reported 4,583 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr Incorporated stated it has 3.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Independent Franchise Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 3.75 million shares for 8.04% of their portfolio. 11,237 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4.18M were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking. Sky Investment Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,206 shares.

