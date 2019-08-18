Greatmark Investment Partners Stake in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Raised by $8.74 Million as Share Price Declined; Mak Capital One Has Decreased Its Holding in Skyline Champion (SKY) as Market Valuation Rose

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76 million, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 256,075 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 09/04/2018 – Large Numbers of Qualcomm ‘Withheld’ Votes and Error Were Disclosed in March; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 359,232 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Arrow Corp invested in 1,505 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peoples Ser Corporation holds 8,346 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel holds 3,933 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 4,500 were accumulated by Dodge Cox. Edmp holds 3.17% or 57,021 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 2.12M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Asset holds 0.44% or 10,320 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 70,757 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 8,718 were accumulated by Syntal Cap Prtn Llc. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Llc owns 260 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mcf Advisors Lc reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schwartz Inv Counsel has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0.23% or 98,220 shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $230.87 million activity. 4.79M shares valued at $96.76M were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC on Tuesday, March 5. 4.31M shares valued at $87.18 million were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP on Tuesday, March 5.