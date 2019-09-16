Greatmark Investment Partners Raised By $604,984 Its Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Holding; Last Week Actuant (ATU) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Actuant has $23 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is -17.80% below currents $25.95 stock price. Actuant had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ATU in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, September 11. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. See Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) latest ratings:

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) stake by 10.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc acquired 12,872 shares as Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Greatmark Investment Partners Inc holds 130,710 shares with $6.19M value, up from 117,838 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New Com now has $214.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 4.24 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Post Additional 1Q Accrual of $800M; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo’s C.E.O. Gets a Pay Raise: DealBook Briefing; 11/04/2018 – Ex- Wells Fargo Wealth Management Chief Stands by Unit — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 06/04/2018 – BOAZ ENERGY FILES FOR IPO VIA WELLS FARGO, GS, UBS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 95,035 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Actuant Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 62.27 million shares or 0.18% less from 62.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 92,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 135,427 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Neuberger Berman Group Lc accumulated 904,279 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 53,809 shares. 78,320 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership accumulated 62,664 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 34,550 shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 24,050 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American International Group holds 42,471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners invested 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has 68,841 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has 250,895 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 57,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 1.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Co holds 93,104 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 53,653 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 202,250 shares stake. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 4.58% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lakeview Cap Prtnrs owns 9,259 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fin has 4,239 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Asset Management Lc has 3.42% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 83,820 shares. Wheatland Incorporated has 0.71% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northstar Investment Limited Liability invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 1.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eastern Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bridges holds 0.9% or 496,037 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt owns 1.23M shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Pnc has invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.79% above currents $48.74 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 22 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $54 target. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS.

