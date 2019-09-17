Greatmark Investment Partners Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Boosted Its Hcp (HCP) Holding by $22.86 Million

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 13.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 316.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 737,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 970,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04M, up from 233,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 2.84M shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Co holds 5.19 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 828,250 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 3.64 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.15% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 7.87M shares. Daiwa Secs Inc accumulated 2.51 million shares. Real Estate Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 269,100 shares for 5.8% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl invested in 22,078 shares. Korea Inv owns 329,422 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 565,164 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Canandaigua State Bank & Company reported 9,055 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. United Cap Fincl Advisers Llc holds 61,956 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 78.73M shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 2,653 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $404.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 156,500 shares to 817,947 shares, valued at $37.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 323,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Liability reported 9.19M shares stake. Scotia holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.14 million shares. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 12,108 shares. Old Point Tru & Serv N A reported 4.48% stake. Morgan Stanley has 59.91 million shares. Bluestein R H & reported 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 16,279 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 8,578 shares. Baxter Bros Inc invested 6.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Valley Advisers Inc reported 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 67.35M were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc. Howe Rusling owns 123,556 shares for 2.86% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has 162,967 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.76% stake. Tru Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.