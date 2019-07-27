Greatmark Investment Partners Position in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; Century Casinos (CNTY) Holder Perritt Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $324,000 as Shares Rose

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 722,584 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 357,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.44M market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 57,932 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 6.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 28/03/2018 – Century Casinos Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Casinos Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNTY); 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Golden Hospitality Stake to Allow Entry Into Vietnamese Market; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY SHR $0.03; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q Rev $40.6M; 09/03/2018 Century Casinos 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q EPS 3c; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Loss $5.33M; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Acquires 51% of the Outstanding Common Stk of Hong Kong’s Golden Hospitality Limited; 29/05/2018 – Century Casinos Announces Opening of Century Casino in Bath, United Kingdom

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Battle On Making Dynamex “ABC” Into Law Now Moves Into The California Senate – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AmerisourceBergen Announces Date and Time for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,430 shares to 110,686 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr A by 51,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48M for 13.29 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,109 shares to 168,845 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CNTY’s profit will be $2.06 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Century Casinos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CNTY shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.63 million shares or 0.06% less from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Arrowstreet Capital LP invested in 0% or 75,373 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd holds 1.13M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 94 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 33,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 13,675 shares. Penn Management stated it has 0.09% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 20,007 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny reported 17,229 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 6,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 806,466 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Amer Int Group Inc holds 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) or 17,235 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 62,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 15,780 shares.