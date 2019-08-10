Greatmark Investment Partners Position in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Has Lowered by $342,070; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Rose While Portland Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 759,759 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 861,744 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 117,519 shares to 118,319 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 5,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.