Greatmark Investment Partners Position in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Tradition Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.18 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 99,866 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 91,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.91 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 5,365 shares to 43,895 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,686 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 22,727 shares to 4,915 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Growth Advantage (JGASX) by 26,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,088 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.