Greatmark Investment Partners Position in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Channing Capital Management Holds Position in H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.12M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC)

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 17,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 712,676 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.67 million, up from 695,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 253,742 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr A by 51,815 shares to 53,015 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22,303 shares to 103,032 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 50,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,916 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management LP holds 0.01% or 6,588 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 5,619 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Crawford Counsel holds 0.1% or 71,854 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 78,452 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 7,129 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.13% or 44,297 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 113,699 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 51 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 4,542 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny has 0.03% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Co owns 47 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 160,850 shares. Quantbot Lp invested in 6,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 49,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio.