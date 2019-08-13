Greatmark Investment Partners Lowered Holding in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) by $342,070 as Stock Price Rose; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 655,209 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 184,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 215,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 13.54 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Biggest New Drugs Approved in 2019 So Far – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv invested in 0.28% or 20,801 shares. Vestor Limited Co holds 0.01% or 966 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hl Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.25 million shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Asset Management One Ltd stated it has 3.11M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Forbes J M Llp holds 321,432 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Barry Investment Advsr invested 2.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Financial Corporation accumulated 0.66% or 71,526 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 99,679 shares. Lincoln Natl owns 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 50,835 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 1.37 million shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab holds 5,009 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jp Marvel Ltd Com holds 3.52% or 255,571 shares in its portfolio. Jensen Investment Mgmt holds 5.15 million shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 117,519 shares to 118,319 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR).