Greatmark Investment Partners Lifted Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holding; As Jack In The Box (JACK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Voya Investment Management Lowered by $791,370 Its Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.45. About 3.48 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 12/03/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: President Trump issued a presidential order barring Broadcom from purchasing Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 9,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 478,320 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.77 million, down from 488,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $89.76. About 314,379 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 10,770 shares to 29,931 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $23.50M for 23.87 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.