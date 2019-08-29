Greatmark Investment Partners Lifted Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Stake; BLUESCOPE STEEL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (BLSFF) Sellers Increased By 49.7% Their Shorts

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) stake by 13.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc acquired 5,365 shares as Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Greatmark Investment Partners Inc holds 43,895 shares with $2.63 million value, up from 38,530 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp Com now has $30.50B valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 3.59M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio

BLUESCOPE STEEL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:BLSFF) had an increase of 49.7% in short interest. BLSFF’s SI was 25,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 49.7% from 16,700 shares previously. It closed at $8.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlueScope Steel Limited manufactures and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.95 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Australian Steel Products; North Star BlueScope Steel; BlueScope Buildings; Building Products ASEAN, North America and India; and New Zealand & Pacific Steel. It has a 4.05 P/E ratio. It provides steel slabs, plates, hot and cold rolled coils, coated and painted strip products, roof and wall claddings, purlins and house framings, and engineered building solutions.

More important recent BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlueScope Steel: A Cash Machine Benefiting From The Trade War – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “BlueScope Steel: 50% Upside In This Aussie Stock – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlueScope Is Generating A Respectable Amount Of Free Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2015. More interesting news about BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bluescope Steel, Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2017.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 15, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 459,589 shares stake. 253,549 were reported by Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 400 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). At Natl Bank holds 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 5,840 shares. Ci Incorporated has 0.64% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 244,412 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) holds 0.17% or 160,834 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Corp invested in 2,768 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 180,288 were reported by Carmignac Gestion. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aperio Group accumulated 0.1% or 370,238 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd holds 0.71% or 100,864 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. Shares for $601,750 were bought by ROHR JAMES E.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 63.67% above currents $46.33 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of MPC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.