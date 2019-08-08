Greatmark Investment Partners Lifted By $8.74 Million Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake; AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Shorts Increased By 138.78%

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) stake by 25545.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc acquired 153,272 shares as Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Greatmark Investment Partners Inc holds 153,872 shares with $8.78M value, up from 600 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc Com now has $86.54B valuation. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 2.93 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO RECENTLY SET SELLING PRICE CAP FOR A HANDSET AT $400 FOR ALL LICENSEES – CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) had an increase of 138.78% in short interest. MITT’s SI was 356,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 138.78% from 149,300 shares previously. With 197,400 avg volume, 2 days are for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)’s short sellers to cover MITT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 68,638 shares traded. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 15.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Partners Inc reported 0.31% stake. Wms Prns Limited Liability reported 4,729 shares stake. Manchester Ltd Co stated it has 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hudock Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% or 260 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.07% or 11,730 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt holds 3,667 shares. Oppenheimer And Com invested in 147,200 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Interest Inc Ca holds 0.08% or 11,428 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,057 shares. Dodge & Cox has 4,500 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Limited reported 4,700 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 16.59 million shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability holds 5,245 shares. Van Strum And Towne accumulated 12,327 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 23. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 23. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $2.03M was sold by THOMPSON JAMES H.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $826,500 were bought by ROBERTS DAVID N on Thursday, May 9. Durkin Thomas bought $170,500 worth of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $85,250 was made by Sigman Brian C. on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.79 million shares or 18.34% more from 17.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has invested 0.03% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Oppenheimer Com, a New York-based fund reported 137,771 shares. 44,031 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 29,000 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% or 299,077 shares. Caxton Associates Lp accumulated 25,057 shares. Prudential Inc invested in 0.02% or 545,522 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 0.01% or 56,611 shares. Amer Gru holds 18,267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 106,858 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 49,826 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 22,000 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 811,586 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0% or 13,242 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT).

More notable recent AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s (MITT) CEO David Roberts on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AG Mortgage sees lowering dividend in Q3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.