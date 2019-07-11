Greatmark Investment Partners Increases Position in Qualcomm Com (QCOM); Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $1.24 Million

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 54,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.26M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 666,226 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 15.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O RE-ELECTS 10 EXISTING DIRECTORS TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 74,614 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $47.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 38,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 992,422 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. Welling Glenn W. had bought 2.00 million shares worth $47.34 million on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.